A rapist who carried out a campaign of abuse against two women in Southampton, has been jailed for 14 years.

Jack McRae, 29, raped a woman, in her 20s, and then locked her in her flat for a week in November 2020.

Two months earlier, he punched, kicked, bit and then stabbed her with a knife in the Mansbridge area of the city.

At one point, he said to the woman, "If I could get away with killing you, I would".

McRae also punched another woman, in her 20s, multiple times in the face, head and body at a property in Itchen in November 2020.

He continued to attack her, even when she had been knocked unconscious.

McRae was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court to 14 years in prison, with a further eight years on license, for rape and false imprisonment, as well as other violent offences.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

Jack McRae was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Detective Constable Amanda Linden-Jones, from the Operation Amberstone team, which investigates serious sexual offences, said: "Firstly we would like to commend the bravery of these women, who were subjected to harrowing levels of abuse at the hands of this monster.

"The woman who was raped told us that in that moment, she thought she was going to die.

"After all they had been through, to find the inner strength to speak to us and help us put him behind bars is inspirational.

"As a result of their courage, McRae is in a place where he can no longer inflict such horrific abuse on other women.

"We hope this sentence sends a strong message to the public that we will do all in our power to prevent violence against women and girls, support victims and relentlessly pursue offenders.

"If you have experienced anything similar to these women, then please get in touch with us.

"You will be treated with respect and taken seriously from the moment you make a report.

"If you do not feel comfortable speaking to us, there are other independent support agencies out there that can give you the help you need."