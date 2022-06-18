Some passengers had to fly without their luggage from Heathrow Airport, after a technical fault at Terminal 2.

Hundreds of bags were piled up outside the terminal on Friday (17 June) following the glitch.

It also led to delays at check-in desks for some passengers.

Stuart Dempster was among the passengers caught up in the disruption.

A spokesperson for Heathrow Airport said: "Yesterday there was a technical issue with the Terminal 2 baggage system which has now been resolved.

"Passengers are now able to check-in as normal, but a number of passengers who departed from Terminal 2 yesterday may have travelled without their luggage.

"We are working closely with airlines to reunite passengers with their luggage as soon as possible.

"We’re sorry there’s been disruption to passenger journeys."

It follows several months of disruption for airline passengers, with hundreds of flights cancelled across the UK during the four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend and half-term school holiday, due to a rise in demand.

Heathrow Airport has apologised for the disruption. Credit: @StuDempster

On Friday, Gatwick Airport announced it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.

The airport is planning to limit its number of daily flights to 825 in July and 850 in August compared to a reported 900 daily flights during the same time period in previous years.

It said the decision was taken following a review of its operations and that it is "temporarily moderating its rate of growth" for two months to help passengers "experience a more reliable and better standard of service".

Gatwick added that the reduction allows airlines to manage more predictable timetables and help the ground handling companies during the school holidays, adding that the vast majority of scheduled flights this summer will operate as normal.