One of Kent's biggest music festivals has resumed after storms forced the stage to be abandoned on Saturday night.

Headliners The Waterboys were mid-set at the Black Deer Festival in Eridge Park when organisers pulled the plug for safety reasons.

It led to lengthy queues for people trying to leave the site by car on shuttle bus while those camping overnight were urged to shelter in their tents.

The Black Deer Festival during better weather in 2019 Credit: Promotional image

Announcing the decision, organisers said: "Due to the extreme weather conditions in the area of Black Deer Festival last night, we took the decision to temporarily suspend performances on all stages.

"The safety of everyone on-site was our top priority and we'd again like to thank festival-goers for their patience and understanding."

Today they thanked festival-goers for their patience and understanding.

The festival has resumed today with acts including Van Morrison due to perform.

The festival has returned for the first time in three years after the 2020 and 2021 events were called off due to Covid.