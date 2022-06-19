Children rescued after being swept out to sea off Dorset coast

Two children and an adult have been rescued after being blown out to sea off the coast of Dorset.

Weymouth RNLI lifeboat was launched yesterday afternoon at 1:45pm after reports that two paddle boarders and a swimmer had been swept out by 25mph winds from Ringstead Bay.

The two children and an adult were found half a mile from shore and were pulled on board the lifeboat.

Wyke Coastguard confirmed that the children were returned to their relieved families back on the beach.

"Upon arrival at Ringstead the ILB radioed through that they had located and recovered two children and an adult, confirming all three were safe and well.

"The ILB then made their way to the slipway at Ringstead Beach where the team assisted the casualties to the beach. The casualties were then reunited with their incredibly grateful family."

Dorset has seen a series of exceptionally warm days which has brought thousands to the area, on top of this, an unexpected Met Office yellow weather warning yesterday afternoon resulted in high winds across the region.

Weymouth RNLI said: "The paddle boarders were well equipped with wetsuits, buoyancy aids and a tether which contributed to the successful outcome. Always make sure you are as well prepared when entering the water."