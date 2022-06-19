A couple who funded their lavish lifestyle through drug dealing have been sentenced at Southampton Crown Court.

Police said Amran Ahmed, 31, and Amy Willard, 28, lived a 'flashy' lifestyle built on supplying cocaine.

Ahmed was referred to as ‘Blanco the barber’ by his customers and asked them to review his drugs like Trip Advisor, say police.

£14,000 worth of designer goods were seized as the pair pleaded guilty to supplying the Class A drug and concealing or transferring criminal property.

Ahmed, of St Denys Road, was sentenced to five years behind bars. Willard from Shakespeare Road in Totton was handed a two prison sentence, suspended for years and ordered to 120 hours of unpaid work.

The court heard that in July last year, a hire vehicle was stopped by police on the drive of Ahmed’s address at the time in Winchester Road, Southampton.

Ahmed, who was in the vehicle, and Willard - who had just got out and was standing next to another red car on the drive - were both searched and their mobile phones were seized.

A bag of white powder found under the red car was tested and was found to contain cocaine worth £3,000.

Searches were carried out at Ahmed and Willard’s homes and £14,000 of luxury items were seized including Monclear jackets, Louboutin shoes, Louis Vuitton belts and bags, gold jewellery and a Rolex watch.

The seized mobile phones were examined and a large volume of messages were found in connection with the supply of cocaine.

Examination of their bank accounts revealed that Ahmed had declared no income to HMRC since the 2017/18 tax year and Willard does not have a declared income.

However, there were large transactions on their accounts, including £68,492 being paid into Ahmed’s account between January 2019 and August 202 and Willard sending him £41,649 between 13 September 2019 and 20 November 2020.

PC Chael Essery who led the investigation said: “Ahmed and Willard lived a lavish lifestyle funded by the proceeds of dealing cocaine.

“But they now face a much less luxurious future as a consequence of their crimes.

“There is a grim reality lurking beneath this flashy exterior: a world of organised crime, serious violence, exploitation of vulnerable adults whose homes are taken over by drug gangs and young children who are forced to run these drugs.

“We hope this sentence shows our commitment to rooting out offenders and making sure they face justice, disrupting the supply of drugs which cause serious harm to our communities and making Southampton a safer place to live.”