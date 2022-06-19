Six caravans have been destroyed following a large blaze at the Allhallows Haven holiday park in Kent.

Fire crews were called to the site near Rochester at 9.20pm on Saturday, June 18th, where a number of caravans were ablaze.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire using hose reels and main jet. It was extinguished by 11.30pm.

At the height of the incident local residents were asked to close their windows and doors due to heavy smoke at the scene.

Three people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the caravans were not in use at the time.

The cause is being investigated.