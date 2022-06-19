Police are making fresh appeals for information after the body of a woman was found in Queens Park, Brighton, on Friday night (17 June).

Detectives are treating her death as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

Emergency services were called initially to a report of an unconscious woman who had been found by a member of the public near the clocktower area in the park in West Drive, at 9.49pm. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Search teams have been at the scene

A fingertip search has been made of the surrounding area and the park has been cordoned off for much of the weekend.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenhome said: “This has been a fast moving investigation involving colleagues from across the force while we worked to discover the circumstances around this sad death.

"Although a formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe that we have identified the woman and informed her next of kin, who we will continue to support through the investigation.

“We are keen to trace her last movements and would like to hear from anyone who may have been in Queens Park on Friday 17 June and has any information about this incident.”