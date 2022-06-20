A 13-year-old boy has been left with cuts to his head after what police are describing as 'an unprovoked attack' in Chichester.

The teenager was sat on a wall in Basin Road, near the Police Station at around 11:15am on Thursday June 16, when another boy struck him with a blade, believed to be wrapped in tape.

The boy then ran off in a westerly direction.

The victim went to school, where his injuries were treated and his parents were called.

The attack was later reported to police.

A boy has been arrested and released on bail until Monday July 11.

Anyone who may have seen the attack, or has any other information, is urged to contact police online, or call 101, quoting serial 673 of 16/06.