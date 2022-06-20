Kent gardeners travelling length of the UK on lawnmower in bid to break Guinness World Record
Three gardeners from Kent are planning to travel the length of the UK - 880 miles, on a lawn mower for a charity fundraiser.
The team at Bourne to Garden hope to break the Guinness World Record by travelling the distance over 5 days, from Lands End to John O'Groats.
The work colleagues will be riding the mower for 21 hours a day between them, on a mammoth journey that won't be without its challenges.
The current record stands at just over 5 days and 8 hours.
Managing Director Colin North runs the gardening company near Canterbury and has persuaded two of his colleagues to help him on the 'Bourne to Ride' challenge.
One teammate will be a relief driver for 3 hours a day while the other will drive the support van, where they will sleep.
Colin North said: "It involves three of us, [one] in the support vehicle and myself the majority of the time in the mower."
"18 to 20 hours a day sitting down at a maximum of 12 miles an hour, probably causing some form of traffic chaos - but all in the aid of 3 great charities."
Managing Director Colin North plans to be the main driver and will drive the lawnmower for 18 hours a day
The first charity is the Motor Neurone Disease Association in honour of Colin's father-in-law, Michael Prout, who died of the disease.
The team are also raising money for the Kenwood Trust and the Masonic Charitable Foundation.
Colin North added: "The idea started from wanting to raise money for motor neurone disease, following my wife’s late father suffering with this illness.
"I wanted to do something a bit different to raise awareness but also raise money for the research this charity funds into this cruel disease.
"As I own a company that uses tractors and mowers all day undertaking grounds maintenance, I did some research on mower challenges and discovered the current Guinness Book of Records holder for this challenge achieved a 874 mile route in 5 days, 8 hours and 36 minutes with an average speed of 9mph.
"This seemed a perfect fit and Bourne to Ride was born!"
For the record to stand the mower has to be available to buy and capable of mowing.
But a few adjustments were needed before the mission starts, including power sockets and headlights.
The team plans to begin the journey on Monday, June 27.