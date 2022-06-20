Three gardeners from Kent are planning to travel the length of the UK - 880 miles, on a lawn mower for a charity fundraiser.

The team at Bourne to Garden hope to break the Guinness World Record by travelling the distance over 5 days, from Lands End to John O'Groats.

The work colleagues will be riding the mower for 21 hours a day between them, on a mammoth journey that won't be without its challenges.

The current record stands at just over 5 days and 8 hours.

The Bourne to Ride Team: Rob Hindson, Colin North and Connor Langley. Credit: Bourne to Garden

Managing Director Colin North runs the gardening company near Canterbury and has persuaded two of his colleagues to help him on the 'Bourne to Ride' challenge.

One teammate will be a relief driver for 3 hours a day while the other will drive the support van, where they will sleep.

Colin North said: "It involves three of us, [one] in the support vehicle and myself the majority of the time in the mower."

"18 to 20 hours a day sitting down at a maximum of 12 miles an hour, probably causing some form of traffic chaos - but all in the aid of 3 great charities."

Managing Director Colin North plans to be the main driver and will drive the lawnmower for 18 hours a day

The first charity is the Motor Neurone Disease Association in honour of Colin's father-in-law, Michael Prout, who died of the disease.

The team are also raising money for the Kenwood Trust and the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

Colin North added: "The idea started from wanting to raise money for motor neurone disease, following my wife’s late father suffering with this illness.

"I wanted to do something a bit different to raise awareness but also raise money for the research this charity funds into this cruel disease.

For the world record to stand, the mower has to be available to buy and capable of mowing. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"As I own a company that uses tractors and mowers all day undertaking grounds maintenance, I did some research on mower challenges and discovered the current Guinness Book of Records holder for this challenge achieved a 874 mile route in 5 days, 8 hours and 36 minutes with an average speed of 9mph.

"This seemed a perfect fit and Bourne to Ride was born!"

For the record to stand the mower has to be available to buy and capable of mowing.

But a few adjustments were needed before the mission starts, including power sockets and headlights.

The team plans to begin the journey on Monday, June 27.