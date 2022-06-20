Police are appealing for a brother and sister to come forward who helped the victim of a sexual assault in Oxford.

The victim was in Kiss Bar on Park End Street at 2:30am on 29 May when a man she didn't know started dancing with her, before sexually assaulting her.

Officers are keen to speak to two people - believed to be a brother and sister called James and Laura, who intervened inside the club and helped the victim.

The pair then walked with her and her friend to the taxi rank afterwards.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jamie Macaro, based at Oxford police station, said: “This was a sexual assault, and we are doing everything possible to identify and apprehend the man responsible.

“We are particularly keen to identify the two people who helped the victim, as they may have seen this offender. If this is you, or if you think you know who this could be, please contact us immediately.

“I understand that this incident could cause concern in the community, but I would like to reassure everyone that we are carrying out a very thorough investigation.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach one of our officers. If you have any detail which you think could be relevant, no matter how small it may appear to be, please contact us straight away. Your information could be crucial to us as we conduct our investigation.”

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43220234131. Alternatively, you can make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.