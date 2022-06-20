Despite staff at the UK’s largest rail operator continuing to work this week during the train strike, the company will only able to run just 20% of its services.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which is comprised of Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and the Gatwick Express is planning to run a significantly reduced service.

It’s warning passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary during three days of industrial action, organised by the RMT union in a dispute over pay and job losses, on June 21st, 23rd and 25th

While GTRs staff voted for action short of a strike (meaning their members will still be at work) the fact that Network Rail employees such as signallers won’t be at their posts will have a huge impact.

“Sadly, we're asking people not to travel by train unless it's absolutely necessary. During the whole period, the 21st to the 26th of June, we'll be running far, far fewer trains with lots of routes actually entirely closed. Trains will only be running on the Brighton mainline” said Chris Fowler, Southern Rail’s customer services director.

“We're using the route that Network Rail is able to make available to us and say that they can they can maintain, but that will leave us with trains starting much later and finishing much earlier. The last trains would be leaving in the mid-to-late afternoon between five and 6:30pm and those last trains we expect to be busy.”

Dorset will see no train services at all and costal towns will also be cut off with operators planning to run a limited number of routes from a limited number of stations.

Service disruption - what's happening on your route?

Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express London Victoria and Brighton Two trains per hour will run between London Victoria and Brighton, calling at London Victoria, Clapham Junction, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport, Haywards Heath and Brighton only. London Bridge and Brighton Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Brighton, calling at London Bridge, East Croydon, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Balcombe, Hayward’s Heath, Wivelsfield, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Preston Park and Brighton only. London Bridge and Gatwick Airport Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Gatwick Airport, calling at London Bridge, Norwood Junction, East Croydon, Purley, Redhill, Earlswood, Salfords, Horley and Gatwick Airport only. London Bridge and Three Bridges Two trains per hour will run between London Bridge and Three Bridges, calling at London Bridge, Norwood Junction, East Croydon, Coulsdon South, Merstham, Redhill, Horley, Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges only. Brighton and Hove Two trains per hour will run between Brighton and Hove only. Back to top Southeastern Trains will run between London Bridge to Orpington and Dartford. High Speed services between Ashford and St Pancras International will continue to operate. Back to top South Western Railway Trains services will run to/from the following stations to London Waterloo Southampton - first train to Waterloo 0730, last train back 1718 (Woking, Basingstoke, Winchester, Eastleigh, Southampton Airport Parkway, Southampton Central) 2 fast trains per hour each way Woking - first train to Waterloo 0718, last train back 1748 (Weybridge, Byfleet & New Haw, West Byfleet) 4 trains per hour each way Basingstoke -first train to Waterloo 0724, last train back 1654 (Woking, Brookwood, Farnborough, Fleet, Winchfield, Hook, Basingstoke) 2 trains per hour each way Windsor - first train to Waterloo 0730, last train back 1730 4 trains per hour each way Back to top Great Western Railway The following stations will have a limited train service operating to and from London Paddingdton: Oxford

Radley

Culham

Appleford

Swindon

Didcot Parkway

Cholsey

Goring & Streatley

Pangbourne

Tilehurst

Reading

Reading West

Mortimer

Bramley

Westbury Basingstoke

Windsor & Eton Central

Slough Also operating: Henley-on-Thames - Twyford services calling at Shiplake and Wagrave Back to top Chiltern Railways Between London - Banbury: One train per hour in each direction

Between London - Oxford: No trains in either direction

Between London - Aylesbury via High Wycombe: One train per hour in each direction

Between Aylesbury - Amersham: One train per hour in each direction (except Tuesday 21st June when there will be no service on this route)

Between London – Aylesbury via Amersham (Metropolitan line): No trains in either direction. There will be no Chiltern services north of Banbury, between Amersham and London on the Metropolitan line, or to Oxford, between Tuesday 21 June and Saturday 25 June. Back to top

Four trains per hour will be running between Brighton and London Victoria / London Bridge and two trains and hour between Brighton and Hove.

On non-strike days, around 60% of the timetable is planned to run, with services running to a Sunday schedule with no trains before 7:15am with trains out of place.

A map of the routes where a limited number of trains will run on strike days Credit: Network Rail

Back in 2016, a previous dispute between the RMT union and Southern Rail, over changes to the role of the guard led to disruption for passengers.

Chris Fowler says the impact will be worse this time, even though GTR staff rejected industrial action,

“Our staff are not on strike, but because we use the track that's owned and operated by Network Rail, we will actually be running, in some instances, far fewer trains than we did during the previous strikes.

“We always want to run as many trains as we can. And so I really apologise to our customers that we can't do any more than we are doing.

“It takes probably more planning to put on one of these reduced service schedules than it does for the full timetable. We've been doing everything that we can to run as many trains as we can for people.”