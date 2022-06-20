A toy-maker from Sussex, 86, has vowed to "never stop" making toys after the best part of eight decades.

John Alden has worked as a designer, engineer and antique shop owner during his lifetime, but toy-making has always been one strong passion that he has never given up.

Growing up in the wartime with his two parents, who both made toys themselves, John always had an interest in practical skills.

The toy-maker was born in 1935 in Clapham before spending his childhood in Stretham. He had a fragmented wartime education and was evacuated from his family home during the war.

From what he can remember, John never had any art involved in his education until he got a scholarship for a technical college in 1948.

It's there he learnt some woodwork and metalwork technology, which then led to him becoming an engineer.

John has worked as a designer, engineer and antique shop owner during his lifetime. Credit: BPM Media

Throughout his career as a design consultant, John worked for firms including Potterton Boilers.

After splitting from his first wife, John fell in love with Maureen, who owned an antique shop called Red Monday in London.

He restored products for the shop and in 1974, he sold a doll's house he restored to Michael Hunt, who owned the famous Dolls House shop in Lisson Grove, London.

Despite always having an interest in toy-making, it was this restoration which opened John's eyes to the world of doll's houses and making miniature items for them.

John opened his own business and began selling his miniature doll house furniture items from a stall in Camden Lock and Market and Red Monday.

He had his first order from Minutiques in Brighton for mini clothes airers, which are still sold to this day.

In 1976, John and Maureen relocated to Uckfield in Sussex, and he changed the name for his miniature toy business to 'Mayflower Miniatures'.

Despite always seeing himself as a craftsman, John never made toymaking his full-time career and kept it as a "sideline" hobby. Credit: BPM Media

The name was inspired by the fact that the ship's cooper on the Mayflower, which sailed to America in 1621 with the Pilgrim Fathers, was called John Alden and was from Hampshire, which suggested he was family connection as John's family also originated from Hampshire.

Since moving to Sussex, John's brand 'Mayflower Miniatures' have gone from success to success.

He has exhibited work at galleries such as the OXO in London, opened his house to members of the public and sold his toys to top toy brands such as the Mulberry Bush and the Singing Tree, while also doing a woodworking course at West dean College in the early 2000s.

Despite always seeing himself as a craftsman, never made toymaking his full-time career and instead kept it as a "sideline" hobby by collecting random materials and making toys from these.

He said: "I would like to have gone fully into it but I was too good at my other job. It gave me regular income and I was married with two children."

The grandfather, who currently lives in South Heighton after relocating from Hove, has also done talks about his own toys, as well as toymaker Yootha Rose, who made toys in Dorset during the war to fill the gaps of the village Christmas tree.

John said he has "no clue whatsoever" as to how many toys he has made. Credit: BPM Media

Mrs Rose's toys were an instant success, and she soon exhibited at Heals London store and had a retrospective of her work at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton in 1975.

Unfortunately, she was never given the praise she deserved, which upset John, who is a keen collector of her works.

When reflecting on the lack of gratitude given to Yootha Rose, he said: "I think it's a sad thing that someone worked all that time and became this toymaker. She did a lot for toymaking."

While having "no clue whatsoever" as to how many toys he has made, John is still spending time daily in his home workshop, home to all his machinery and materials.

Recently, John made an impressive scarecrow toy which is his current favourite, especially after the recent Sussex scarecrow competition.

He said: "One of my favourites is this because of the scarecrow competition. The strange thing is that I was the judge of the competition but I started making this before I even knew about the competition."

John still enjoys exhibiting his work, with his next exhibition being at Gallery Uno in August. He also hopes to continue selling his work, with the funds going to a local children's hospice.

The toy-maker, who has two sons and three grandsons, shows no signs of slowing down.

He said: "I'll stop when I die. I will stop if I lose the ability. To do work like this with tiny pieces and to paint them, I need a steady hand."