Play Brightcove video

Watch: Flames engulf the boat as it is pulled by a lifeboat across the Solent

Two people had to be rescued yesterday after a boat burst into flames near Portsmouth Harbour.

Gosport Lifeboat was called out at 3.22pm on Sunday 19 June and arrived six minutes later to find the pair in lifejackets standing on the edge of the vessel as flames grew.

The volunteer crew found rescued the duo and ferried them to safety at Chichester Harbour.

The vessel was towed into shallow water as flares and gas cylinders began to explode inside.

The boat is tugged into shallow waters, but later sinks. Credit: Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service

Duty Coxswain Pete Byford said: "Thankfully we were on duty with the lifeboat today and out training as it was only a matter of minutes from our arrival until the vessel was completely engulfed in flames.

"The crew on board the vessel had done everything they should: immediately calling for help, wearing their PPE equipment and being ready for the Lifeboat to arrive."

The duty fire tug, SD Independent, travelled from Portsmouth Harbour to fight the fire.

However the flames completely engulfed the stricken vessel and it sank.

Crews worked to retrieve 1,800 litres of diesel fuel and debris from the ship to reduce the impact on the environment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...