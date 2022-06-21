In Pictures: Summer solstice 2022 celebrations at Stonehenge
Thousands of people have welcomed the summer solstice under clear skies at Stonehenge.
Some of the prehistoric monument’s giant stones are aligned with the rising sun on the longest and shortest days.
It traditionally sees people celebrating the solstices at the site.
The event marked the first time since the pandemic began people have taken part in these ancient ceremonies, thought to date back thousands of years.
Around 6,000 people joined together to watch the sun rise just before 5am marking the start of the longest day of the year.
A number of stunning pictures were captured from onlookers who watched the sun rise.
English Heritage, which run the site, live streamed the event for people to watch remotely.
The sarsen stones were put up in the centre of the site around 2500 BC.
The stones at the site were carefully aligned to line up with the movements of the sun.
The word solstice is derived from the Latin sol "sun" and sistere "to stand still".