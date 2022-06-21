In Pictures: Summer solstice 2022 celebrations at Stonehenge

Thousands of people have welcomed the summer solstice under clear skies at Stonehenge.

Some of the prehistoric monument’s giant stones are aligned with the rising sun on the longest and shortest days.

People gathered to watch the sun rise. Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

It traditionally sees people celebrating the solstices at the site.

The event marked the first time since the pandemic began people have taken part in these ancient ceremonies, thought to date back thousands of years.

The sun begins to rise above the Heel Stone. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Around 6,000 people joined together to watch the sun rise just before 5am marking the start of the longest day of the year.

A number of stunning pictures were captured from onlookers who watched the sun rise.

The weather stayed dry for those who visited the monument. Credit: ITV News Meridian

English Heritage, which run the site, live streamed the event for people to watch remotely.

The sarsen stones were put up in the centre of the site around 2500 BC.

Many were spotted taking pictures of the amber sky. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The stones at the site were carefully aligned to line up with the movements of the sun.

People touch one of the stones at the monument Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The word solstice is derived from the Latin sol "sun" and sistere "to stand still".

The sun begins to shine on the longest day Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

A yoga session takes place before the rising sun Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Some people dressed up for the occasion. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A gathering at the 16ft Heel Stone. Credit: PA

Celebrations as the sun rises Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Eco-campaigner and neo-Druid Arthur Uther Pendragon joins people as they gather at the Heel Stone. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

People dressed in traditional robes ahead of the ceremony Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA