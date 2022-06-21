Play Brightcove video

Rachel Slide says the strikes mean she may not be able to see her son until next week.

A woman from Eastbourne says she's been left heartbroken as this week's rail strikes have left her unable to visit her disabled son.

Rachel Slide's four-year-old son Elijah has been receiving specialist care in Bognor Regis for developmental delay and behavioural difficulties.

Rachel travels fifty miles from Eastbourne to see him each week - relying on the use of public transport, but says she will now struggle to get to see her son and might not be able to visit him until next week.

"It's been a complete nightmare, Rachel said.

"I don't drive because of health issues, so public transport is the only way that I can get to see my child, which means the transport is a big part of our relationship.

"If there is no transport, I can't see him, and we can't have that steady relationship and be able to see each other every week.

"Especially with the autism, he needs that routine, and the strikes does not give the chance for him to have that routine. His mum can't get there, and he can't get around with his carers. It mucks up a system that has been working really well over the last year and a half.

"When he doesn't understand, you can't communicate to reason with him, so you have to just hope for the best, and pray that it doesn't affect him too much.

"I love seeing him so much, and it just breaks my heart when I can't get to him.

"Even if it's just for an hour and a half just to feel him close to me helps me get through the week so much.

"I feel so empty without him."

Speaking about the industrial action, Rachel added, "I think it's terrible. I'm obviously not the only one in this predicament - people need to get around for family, work and medical appointments.

The fact that they've out on zero provisions, I think it's diabolical. Especially in this day and age where there are so many people with invisible disabilities - they may need extra support getting to and from places.

"People are expected to just drop their days - not go into work, miss out on family time like myself.

"The fact they haven't put on any extra provisions for the people that can't get around - shows to me that they don't really care about passengers' needs and their welfare."

Rachel does have sympathy for the workers taking strike action, describing them as a life line for people during the pandemic.

"But as much as I do have empathy and compassion for them, at the same time everyone else has got to get on with their jobs. We don't get to choose when to strike and when not to strike.

"Being such an integral part of the UK's infrastructure - yes their wages should be looked into, but I don't think striking for this many days without any real planning is the way to go about it.

Rachel says she won't be able to see her son until next week unless this week's industrial action is called off.

"This isn't just a strike issue anymore - this is an issue week in week out, there is always an issue with trains at the minute.

"A service is only as good as what's being provided."