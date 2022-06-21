Plans to revamp a junction on the M25 hopes to reduce crashes and make traffic smoother on the road.

Upgrades to junction 10 on the M25, the interchange with the A3 at Wisley, have been announced by National Highways.

Plans will go on show to the public next week.

It is one of the busiest motorways in the country, with 300,000 drivers using it every day.

Across England's motorways and A roads, it also has one of the highest recorded collision rates.

The new plans will aim to reduce the number of collisions by about a third and create smoother traffic.

The scheme, due to start in September, was approved by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last month, and will restore 25 hectares of heathland as well as planting new woodland.

There is regular congestion on the M25. Credit: PA

Public events will be taking place detailing the first phase of the work. The first one will be in Guildford town centre on Sunday 26 June.

National Highways senior project manager Simon Elliott said: "This upgrade will not only deliver improvements for drivers, but there will be huge benefits for local people, equestrians and walkers alike.

"We have worked on our plans not only so that the scheme makes a real difference for the 300,000 drivers using the interchange each day, but we are undertaking a major restoration of the heathland which will have a huge positive impact on the local community and visitors to the area."