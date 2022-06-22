A Kent LGBT pride event says it is ditching traditional vehicle floats to ensure the event is as climate-friendly as possible.

Margate Pride is being held for the seventh year on August 13 and its parade through the seaside town will return after two years of more low-key celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the Margate Pride parade will begin from the Oval Bandstand and Lawns in Cliftonville and march to the town's main sands - but there will be no vehicles included in the parade.

Amy Redmond, one of the organisers behind Margate Pride, explained: "As part of our environmental commitment, we are organising a no-float parade. This does not apply to those with mobility issues of course.

Margate Pride in 2015 Credit: ITV News Meridian

"Vehicles are not needed to show our commitment to LGBTQIA+ rights and share the love.

"We also want to connect more to Pride's roots as a protest march. While there are still inequalities in the world for LGBTQIA+ people, this is an opportunity to show solidarity.

"From small beginnings, Margate Pride is blossoming into a nationally known, must-attend, fabulous, queer, grassroots pride, building an international reputation as the welcoming, alternative pride to be at."

Now in its seventh year, Margate Pride has doubled in size each year, and lasts two weeks, culminating in a procession.

Margate Pride in 2015 Credit: ITV News Meridian

Margate Pride also expects participants including any businesses or groups holding stalls "to align with its environmental and sustainability policy to reduce, reuse, and recycle".

That includes measures such as only using biodegradable glitter, no smoke, paint or glitter bombs, no stickers or single use handouts, no releasing of balloons, and the use of compostable crockery and cutlery.

Margate Pride incudes the parade, events at gay bar Sundowners and a performance from pop group Sugababes at the Dreamland amusement park, an LGBT exhibit at Turner Contemporary art gallery, a photographic exhibition in shop windows, a night of queer cinema at the town's Tom Thumb Theatre, and a quiz at Cliftonville Community Hall.