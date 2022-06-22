Play Brightcove video

A paraglider has been rescued from the Solent, off the coast of Portsmouth, after crashing into the sea.

Lifeboat crews and a search and rescue helicopter were called to the water off Eastney Beach just before 2pm on Wednesday (22 June).

It followed multiple reports that someone was in difficulty. The glider's injuries are not yet known.

An eyewitness told ITV Meridian they believed the paraglider's engine cut out over the Solent near Fort Cumberland.

Beach-goers reported hearing a loud bang, before the glider descended rapidly into the water, desperately trying to deploy their parachute.

Several emergency boats including the helicopter were deployed.

In a statement, a Coastguard spokesperson said: "At 1.55pm, HM Coastguard received multiple reports that someone was in difficulties in the water off Eastney Beach and needed help.

"The coastguard rescue team from Portsmouth was sent as well as the RNLI Portsmouth lifeboats and the search and rescue helicopter from Lee-On-Solent.

"Hampshire Police, the police launch and South Central Ambulance Service were also sent to help.

"The casualty was been taken to shore by the lifeboat and passed into the care of the ambulance service."