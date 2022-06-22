A variety of events from musical performances, craft workshops and activities will be taking place in Reading this weekend to mark Armed Forces Day.

Members of the public are invited to attend the free events on Saturday 25 June which will be taking place in Forbury Gardens and the town centre between 11am and 4.30pm.

The day will be a chance to pay tribute to the town's services personnel, reservists, veterans, cadets and their families.

Throughout the day there will be balloon modelling, face painting and art workshops as well as refreshments.

Musical performances will also take place including from Diane James and her Vera Lynn and Doris Day tributes.

Armed forces charities will also be at the event.

Councillor Rachel Eden, the mayor of Reading, said: "Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for our community to come together to show our appreciation to the men and women who have served our country in the armed forces, and to those who continue to do so.

"This event is always popular and will include everyone from cadets to veterans. Everyone is welcome to join us and show their support. You can enjoy all the activities on offer at Forbury gardens and even bring a picnic."

At the end of the day there will be the annual HM Armed Forces Veteran's Badge Presentation which will be led by Lord-Lieutenant of Berkshire, James Puxley and the mayor.