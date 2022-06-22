Rail misery is continuing for passengers in eastern parts of Kent today (Wednesday 22 June) with many stations closed and services unavailable until this afternoon.

The reduced service - which sees the first train to London from Dover leaving at 13.49 - is due to staffing problems at Network Rail's electrical works as a knock-on effect of yesterday's strike.

Other stations affected include Aylesham, which does not have a London-bound train until 15.34, and Deal, which has its first London-bound train at 13.31.

It means passengers will struggle to get to work today even though the strikes are officially yesterday, tomorrow and Saturday.

In its twitter thread, Network Rail Kent & Sussex explained: "The area in the picture is supplied with power by a local electrical control office that we know will have some unique staffing issues on Weds, due to the #RailStrike.

"Safety checks on the power supply to trains – called continuity tests – will have to be done from the morning."

This morning Southeastern railway also admitted there would be delays on Friday due to the strike on Thursday, as trains that would normally be moved into place for the next day by night shift staff will have to be moved by morning staff instead.

Furious passengers have taken to social media asking if their trains are running and how they can claim compensation.

One asked: "This strike has been months in the planning, why are there no buses covering tomorrow morning?"

Southeastern said that due to the large area of the network affected, covering the entire area with replacement buses would not be possible.

Yesterday's industrial action was the biggest rail strike for a generation, with just a fifth of trains running and half of all lines closed.

Today only 60% of trains are expected to run, mainly due to a delay to the start of services as signallers and control room staff are not doing overnight shifts.