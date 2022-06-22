A soldier has died after being hit by an armoured vehicle on Salisbury Plain.

Emergency services were called to an area of the Plain, just west of Tidworth, at approximately 10.45am on Tuesday (21 June) following a report that a man had been involved in a collision with a Warrior armoured fighting vehicle during a routine training exercise.

A 26-year-old man suffered head injuries and sadly died at the scene.

He has been identified as a member of 5th Battalion The Rifles.

The battalion is based in Bulford. As one of the most potent war-fighting infantry battalions, it is a part of the 20th Armoured Infantry Brigade within 3rd (UK) Division.

An Army Spokesperson said, “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the death of a soldier in Wiltshire on 21st June 2022.

"Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

In a statement, Wiltshire Police said "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

"His family are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer."

An investigation into the collision is being led by Wiltshire Police alongside the Army and Health and Safety Executive.