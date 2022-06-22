Detectives are investigating two incidents of suspected racism in Folkestone in which a family had stones thrown at them an a dog was kicked.

Kent Police were called to the first incident at 5.30pm on Monday 20 June. A man and a woman intervened after witnessing three men being racially abusive towards other people walking along The Leas.

When challenged, the man was assaulted and his dog was kicked.

In the second incident at a similar time, it was also reported that a family sitting nearby on the beach at Sandgate Esplanade near to the Earls Avenue area, was approached and racially abused.

Stones were thrown at the victims and one of them was then kicked and punched, leaving them needing hospital treatment.

A 21-year-old man from Deal has been arrested on suspicion of assault and a public order offence and taken into custody.

Detectives investigating the two reports believe they are linked and want to hear from any witnesses who might have information regarding either incident.

Anyone who has dash cam footage taken in either area is also urged to come forward.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/118824/22.