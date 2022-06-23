When to spot the Red Arrows going to Goodwood Festival of Speed
The Red Arrows will take to the skies this afternoon (Thursday June 23) as part of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Britain’s flying aces will descend on Goodwood at 12.30pm today, although you may catch them in the skies on their way there from Farnborough.
On Friday they return for an afternoon run, taking to the skies at 4.15pm, and on Sunday they'll be soaring over the Festival at 12.40pm.
Today's schedule for the Red Arrows:
Farnborough - 12.19pm
Elstead - 12.21pm
Cranleigh - 12.22pm
Billingshurst - 12.24p
Petersfield - 12.27pm
Havant - 12.28pm
Funtington - 12.29pm
Goodwood (display) - 12.30pm
Arundel - 12.52pm
Farnborough - 12.54pm
If you aren’t at Goodwood this weekend you can watch the Festival's live stream.