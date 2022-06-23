The Red Arrows will take to the skies this afternoon (Thursday June 23) as part of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Britain’s flying aces will descend on Goodwood at 12.30pm today, although you may catch them in the skies on their way there from Farnborough.

On Friday they return for an afternoon run, taking to the skies at 4.15pm, and on Sunday they'll be soaring over the Festival at 12.40pm.

Today's schedule for the Red Arrows:

Farnborough - 12.19pm

Elstead - 12.21pm

Cranleigh - 12.22pm

Billingshurst - 12.24p

Petersfield - 12.27pm

Havant - 12.28pm

Funtington - 12.29pm

Goodwood (display) - 12.30pm

Arundel - 12.52pm

Farnborough - 12.54pm

If you aren’t at Goodwood this weekend you can watch the Festival's live stream.