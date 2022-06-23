Protection Zone put in place following bird flu outbreak in East Sussex

A Protection Zone has been put in place following an outbreak of bird flu in East Sussex.

Avian influenza , known as bird flu, was found in non-commerical poultry and captive birds at a site near Bexhill-on-Sea, Rother, East Sussex.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone have been put in place around the area.

All of the birds on the infected premises have been humanely culled.

For premises with poor biosecurity, the risk of bird flu has been reduced to "medium" but the enhanced biosecurity requirements that were brought in will remain in force.

Poultry and other captive birds do not need to be housed, unless they are in a Protection Zone, and can be kept outside.

Bird keepers nearby are being told to look out for any signs of the disease and report them immediately.

They are also told to maintain good biosecurity on their premises.