Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor spoke to Stuart Hunt

The son of a man killed in a crash in Oxfordshire is urging drivers to think twice before overtaking. Stuart Hunt's father Brian died when a van overtaking another vehicle hit him head on.

Now the family have decided to release footage of the horrific crash on the A417 near Blewbury in the hope it will make people drive more carefully.

Stuart, who owns a garage in Harwell, said the loss of his happy-go-lucky dad in May 2021 has devastated them.

Brian Hunt was killed in the crash Credit: Stuart Hunt

"My mum is still struggling and I'm still struggling," he said.

"It is as though the heart of the family is just ripped out. My brother, myself and my mum are lost. He was happy-go-lucky. He enjoyed life."

Stuart is also calling for safety improvements on the A417 - preferably double white lines along the centre of the road to ban overtaking near a hidden dip.

"It is a dangerous road," he said. "There have been so many close calls and other deaths along there."

The video footage taken from the back of a car shows 28-year-old Aron Hicks overtaking one car then pulling into the correct carriageway, before pulling out again and attempting to overtake the car with the camera.

Aron Hicks was jailed for three years after the crash Credit: Thames Valley Police

Seconds later, he smashes into the oncoming car being driven by 78-year-old Brian.

Hicks pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for three years.