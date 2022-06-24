A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after a woman was found injured in Basingstoke.

Emergency services were called to a property on Butler Close at 6.34am on Friday morning (24 June) where a woman in her 20s was found inside with injuries to her shoulder and hand.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and is now receiving support from specialist officers.

Two children were also inside the address but they were not injured. The property had been set on fire but this has since been put out.

During the fire, one police officer sustained an injury to his hand and several others were treated for smoke inhalation.

An attempted murder investigation is now underway, with extra police patrols planned for the area.

Chief Inspector Scott Johnson, District Commander for Basingstoke, said: “I understand that this incident will cause a level of concern in the community.

“The victim and our officers are receiving treatment and support following this morning’s incident and we believe there is no wider risk to the public at this time.

“The Basingstoke Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting patrols around the area throughout the day, so feel free to come and talk to us.

“Thank you to everyone for their patience as we dealt with the incident this morning and I would ask to public to refrain from speculating as we continue our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 44220251169, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.