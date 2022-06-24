Play Brightcove video

Firefighters have spent the night tackling a gas mains fire on a busy road near Maidstone. Kent Fire and Rescue were called to Maidstone Road in the village of Sutton Valence at 22:53pm on Thursday (23 June).

The road has been closed between Warmlake Road and Plough Wents Road while gas engineers carry out repair work.

People are advised to avoid the area while repairs are taking place.

One fire engine is in attendance and firefighters are on standby as a precaution.

Posting on Twitter Kent Fire and Rescue Service said, "The gas main fire in Sutton Valence is now out and firefighters have made the scene safe.

"Gas engineers remain in attendance & the road is set to be closed for several days while repair works continue."