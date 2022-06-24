A Kent police dog has been dubbed 'invaluable' after sniffing out two suspected thieves on the same morning.

PD Eli used his nose to track down the first man after he had run away from a car parked near lorries in a layby off the A2 near Harbledown, at around 1.20am on Monday 20 June 2022.

Officers found a large bowser containing diesel in the vehicle, and so the 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft. He's since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Just a few hours later Eli was in action again when he found a man hiding in dense bushes who had earlier abandoned a car in the Leeds area of Maidstone at 5:25am.

The suspect, aged 34, is alleged to have driven a stolen Maserati at high speed before officers were able to stop it with the use of a stinger.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving whilst under the influence of drugs. A passenger in the vehicle, also 34, was also arrested by officers on suspicion of theft.

Chief Inspector Craig West said: "PD Eli and others like him are an invaluable asset to Kent Police and really are a part of the team.

"Their incredible sense of smell means that no matter how dark or dense a hiding place is, the person there will most likely be sniffed out in the end."