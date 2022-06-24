Actor Johnny Depp has become the newest patron of Folly Wildlife Rescue in Kent.

The charity dedicates itself to rescuing injured, orphaned and distressed wild animals and birds and helps them to recover.

The Hollywood actor visited the centre earlier this month, shortly after winning his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

He was pictured holding a badger cub at the centre, as he toured the UK with musician Jeff Beck.

The actor was brought to the centre by Beck's wife, who is a patron of the centre.

The charity says Depp's visit was an incredible afternoon for staff, as the Pirates of the Caribbean star toured the hospital's care and vets units.

It wrote on its Facebook page: "Johnny was incredibly complimentary and in his own words 'blown away' by what he saw.

"To top the visit off, we even allowed him the rare privilege of briefly holding Freddie (as in Mercury!) one of the many orphaned badger cubs we're currently hand rearing - and I think it's fair to say he was bowled over by the whole experience!"

Depp was spotted in a series of surprise public outings around the UK, including at a pub in Newcastle, after the high profile defamation trial came to an end.

Depp had sued Heard over a Washington Post article she wrote, entitled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Depp by name. However his lawyers argued at trial that it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused the Aquaman actress while they were together.

Following a six-week trial, jurors found Depp should be awarded $15 million in damages; comprising $10 million (£8m) in punitive damages and $5m (£4m) in compensatory damages.

