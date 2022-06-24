Katie Price has avoided jail after admitting breaching a restraining order by sending abusive messages to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler about his fiancee Michelle Penticost.

The former glamour model was instead handed an 18-month community order at Lewes Crown Court to carry out 170 hours of unpaid work.

The reality TV star, 44, pleaded guilty earlier this year to breaching the five-year restraining order. Price sent abusive messages to Kieran Hayler about his fiancée, Michelle Penticost, in January, a court heard.

The 44-year-old had been banned from contacting Ms Penticost directly or indirectly under the terms of a restraining order imposed in June 2019.

However she sent Kieran Hayler a message on January 21 this year in which she branded Penticost a "gutter slag".

Katie Price was photographed arriving at Lewes Crown Court Credit: PA

Nicholas Hamblin, representing Katie Price, said his client had pleaded guilty to the breach but she had been under a "misunderstanding" that the restraining order "worked both ways".

He said there was an element of "provocation" and she had been "over-reacting as she felt she was being criticised".

He added: "She has shown signs of remorse, she accepts an indirect breach."

In a victim impact statement read to Lewes Crown Court, Michelle Penticost said the impact of the restraining order breach by Katie Price had a "devastating effect" on her mental wellbeing.

She said: "The impact of what Katie has done is very upsetting, I feel threatened and intimidated.

"I feel demoralised and not wanting to go out. The language used made me feel scared.

"I felt it was an attack on me. The consequences are I feel she will attack me. I felt by having a restraining order it would make me feel safe but by someone breaching it it has made me feel very vulnerable."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know