Man detained at Gatwick Airport as police cordon off part of North Terminal

A man has been detained at Gatwick Airport and a car park cordoned off as police respond to an 'incident'.

Pictures show the drop-off lanes at the Sussex Airport cordoned off and a large police presence.

In a tweet Sussex Police confirmed it was responding to an 'incident' at Gatwick Airport.

"We are currently dealing with an incident at Gatwick Airport." The force said.

"A man has been detained. As a precaution, a cordon is in place at the drop-off parking area at the North Terminal.

"We will provide more information as soon as we are able."

When contacted by ITV News Meridian, Gatwick Airport confirmed an incident had taken place but added no further comment.

Sussex Police has been contacted for comment.

On Twitter passengers caught up in the incident vented their frustrations.

One passenger wrote:

"North Terminal is closed, shuttle not running. Police everywhere. Good luck everyone flying from the North Terminal."

Whilst another, who was staying at the Premier Inn at the airport said they were 'locked in'.

"Currently locked in at the Premier Inn Gatwick Airport" they wrote. "Much of the terminal North closed, police dealing with suspect car parked outside."

Staff, passengers and armed Police could be seen outside the terminal. Credit: ITV Meridian / Eddie Mitchell

Police vehicles could be seen blocking the entrance to the North Terminal causing traffic to back up onto airport way and the M23 spur.

However, desperate passengers took measures into their own hands, and walked down blocked roads to the North Terminal.

Staff were ushering holidaymakers away from the terminal building, confining them to departures road, which is a few minutes walk away from the drop off zone.

Police closed the main road into the terminal, causing passengers to walk along main roads to make their flights. Credit: ITV Meridian / Eddie Mitchell

This is a breaking story. More to follow.