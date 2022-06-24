Skip to content

Oxfordshire toddler told she'd never walk is now taking steps to raise money for charity

Watch: Frankie-Rae gets in her steps - defying predictions from doctors that she would never walk

A toddler who was told she'd never to be able to walk, is now raising money for charity by completing a walking challenge.

Frankie-Rae, 2, has microdeletion syndrome 17p13.1, a very rare condition which means she is missing part of a chromosome.

It results in development and speech delay, and hyper-mobility issues. She also has a liver issue, and suffers with reoccurring urinary tract infections.

But despite all of this, her family say the youngster from Kidlington, Oxfordshire is 'extremely happy and very determined'.

Frankie-Rae with her big sister Georgie-Ellyn have been working hard to raise money for The Carter Trust.
Frankie-Rae is now raising money for The Carter Trust, a charity that has enabled her family to buy a specialist wheelchair and pushchair.

Her mum Mary-Ella Tuppenney-Hockney says the equipment has changed everything and Frankie-Rae's quality of family time.

Every day, Frankie-Rae has been taking a couple of steps either unaided or with a walking frame as part of her charity challenge across four weeks.

Her 8-year-old sister is also doing her bit to say thank you, raising around £160 by making and selling bracelets.

Her family say the response so far has been amazing, with more than £1,000 raised for the Carter Trust.