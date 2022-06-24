Detectives are asking for the public's help to find a woman from Southampton who's been missing for over a week.

Angela Hunt, 49, was last seen in Wilton Avenue in the city centre.

She was reported missing to Hampshire Police on Tuesday, 21 June, and officers have been conducting enquiries to find her.

Officers say her family are very concerned about her welfare and are now turning to the public to help police locate her.

Angela is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall of average build with ginger hair and blue eyes.

Police say they believe she could be in the north Torquay area of Devon and possibly in the company of a white man in his 30s.

Anyone who knows where she is or who has see her, is being urged to call 999 quoting 44220246700.