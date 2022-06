The body of a 16-year-old boy has been pulled from the Jubilee River at Taplow despite a bystander's 'courageous' effort to rescue him, police have said.

Officers were flagged down by members of the public just after 5.30pm on Friday following reports that a child had entered the river in Amerden Lane, Buckinghamshire, and got into difficulty.

Thames Valley Police said Buckinghamshire and Berkshire fire and rescue services as well as South Central Ambulance Service launched an “extensive search” with the help of the National Police Air Service.

Police said a man entered the water to rescue the boy before the emergency services arrived but could not find him.

The 16-year-old’s body was found in the water just before 6.40pm and was recovered, the force said.

Police said his death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The boy’s next of kin have been informed and formal identification has yet to take place,Superintendent Emma Burroughs, local policing area commander for south Buckinghamshire, said.

She continued: “This is a complete tragedy and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who has died as a result of this incident.“We are in the early stages of investigating this incident, but do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

“There was a swift response from all emergency services, but very sadly, following an extensive search of the river, the boy was located deceased at around 6.40pm.

“This has been an extremely traumatic and upsetting incident, and despite the best efforts of emergency services at the scene we were unable to rescue the boy, who was with two friends at the time.

“I am aware that a member of the public entered the river shortly after the boy got into difficulty, but was unable to locate him.

“I would like to commend him for his courage and bravery.

“My sincere condolences are with the boy’s family and friends, and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly traumatic and distressing time for them.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...