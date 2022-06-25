'Severe disruption' for East Kent train passengers on Sunday following RMT rail strike
People living in East Kent will face further rail misery on Sunday with a warning of severe disruption.
Safety checks are being carried out on the electrical supply in the area in the morning meaning services might not return to normal until the afternoon.
Work can only resume after 7:30am because of the industrial dispute between the RMT union, Network Rail and train operating companies.
Southeastern has apologised for any disruption caused to passengers.
These stations will be affected:
Sheerness-on-sea
Queenborough
Swale
Kemsley
Rainham
Sittingbourne
Newington
Teynham
Faversham
Selling
Chartham
Chilham
Wye
Canterbury East
Bekesbourne
Adisham
Aylesham
Snowdown
Shepherds Way
Kearsney
Dover Priory
Folkestone Central
Folkestone West
Sandling
Westernhanger
Martin Mill
Walmer
Deal
Sandwich
Canterbury West
Sturry
Minster
Drumpton Park
Broadstairs
Margate
Westgate-On-Sea
Birchington-On-Sea
Herne Bay
Chestfield and Swalecliffe
Whitstable
On Wednesday rail services in East Kent were also affected by closures caused by electrical safety works.
A spokesperson for Southeastern said,
"Following RMT industrial action on Saturday, Southeastern's services on Sunday 26 June are expected to be severely disrupted and extremely busy, especially in the early morning.
"No services will run before around 7.30am, with a later start in East Kent while Network Rail staff conduct essential electrical supply checks.
"Due to the industrial action, Network Rail are unable to conduct the checks until Sunday morning which means train services will start later.
"Engineering work also affects some lines with buses replacing some trains."
Passengers are being urged to check their journey is still running before arriving at the station.