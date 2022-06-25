A Southeastern train passes through Ashford, Kent. Credit: PA Images

People living in East Kent will face further rail misery on Sunday with a warning of severe disruption.

Safety checks are being carried out on the electrical supply in the area in the morning meaning services might not return to normal until the afternoon.

Work can only resume after 7:30am because of the industrial dispute between the RMT union, Network Rail and train operating companies.

Southeastern has apologised for any disruption caused to passengers.

These stations will be affected:

Sheerness-on-sea

Queenborough

Swale

Kemsley

Rainham

Sittingbourne

Newington

Teynham

Faversham

Selling

Chartham

Chilham

Wye

Canterbury East

Bekesbourne

Adisham

Aylesham

Snowdown

Shepherds Way

Kearsney

Dover Priory

Folkestone Central

Folkestone West

Sandling

Westernhanger

Martin Mill

Walmer

Deal

Sandwich

Canterbury West

Sturry

Minster

Drumpton Park

Broadstairs

Margate

Westgate-On-Sea

Birchington-On-Sea

Herne Bay

Chestfield and Swalecliffe

Whitstable

On Wednesday rail services in East Kent were also affected by closures caused by electrical safety works.

A spokesperson for Southeastern said,

"Following RMT industrial action on Saturday, Southeastern's services on Sunday 26 June are expected to be severely disrupted and extremely busy, especially in the early morning.

"No services will run before around 7.30am, with a later start in East Kent while Network Rail staff conduct essential electrical supply checks.

"Due to the industrial action, Network Rail are unable to conduct the checks until Sunday morning which means train services will start later.

"Engineering work also affects some lines with buses replacing some trains."

Passengers are being urged to check their journey is still running before arriving at the station.