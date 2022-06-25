Pictures of the bus and car have been shared by Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue service Credit: Oxfordshire

Four people have been assessed by ambulance crews after a collision between a bus and car in Witney, Oxfordshire.

The crash between both vehicles happened at 12:07pm on Saturday at the junction of Lower Road and the A4095 Main Road.

South Central Ambuance Service and Thames Valley police and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue, including the specialist rescue tender from Kindlington Fire station, were at the scene of the emergency.

Following the collision the force issued a warning to drivers about junction safety,

" Junctions can be hazardous places and we always advise to look, look & look again before preceding out."

The road was closed while the damaged vehicles were cleared.

An investigation has started to establish the cause of the collision.