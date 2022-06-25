Masked man with knife wearing JD sports bag robs Co-Op store in Mid-Sussex

An image of the suspect who robbed the Co-Op store Credit: Sussex Police

A Co-Op store in Mid-Sussex has been robbed by a masked man carrying a knife.

The suspect took a bag of coins after entering the shop at 10:50pm on Wyvern Way in Burgess Hill on Sunday 19th June.

Detectives have released an image captured from a CCTV showing the individual wearing a white mask and black gloves, and carrying a yellow drawstring JD sports bag.

Nobody was physically hurt and the suspect escaped through a fire door.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said,

"The man is described as approximately 6’ tall, of slim build and wearing a blue quilted jacket with a black hooded top underneath, slim fitted jogging bottoms and white Nike Airmax 95 trainers with a grey stripe along the side of them.

"He was wearing a white mask and black gloves, and carrying a yellow drawstring JD sports bag.

"Officers investigating the robbery are keen to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who may have seen the suspect in the vicinity around that time.

"Anyone with information or any relevant CCTV or doorbell camera footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1383 of 19/06.

"Alternatively, members of the public can report information to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111."