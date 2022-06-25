Smoke billows from scene of warehouse fire Credit: @GillsSteve

Firefighters are tackling a large warehouse fire at Chatham Docks in Kent.

Ten vehicles are at the scene of the incident which broke out before three o'clock on Saturday morning.

Residents in the area are told to keep windows and doors shuts because of the smoke.

Kent and Fire and Rescue service say the cause of the fire is currently unclear but that crews are making 'good progress' and bringing it under control.

On social media, some residents reported being woken by bangs.

A statement from the force said,

"Kent Fire and Rescue Service remain at a large warehouse fire at the Chatham Docks, Chatham.

"Crews have surrounded the fire and are fighting the fire from the height vehicle as well as from the ground using hose reels, main jets and ground monitors. Good progress is being made in putting the fire out."

There have been no reported injuries.