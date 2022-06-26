Firefighters have been working through the night to contain a fire that destroyed a house in north Oxfordshire.

Four fire crews plus an incident command unit worked tirelessly to prevent the blaze spreading to neighbouring properties in Tetsworth near Thame.

The call came just after 10pm on Saturday, June 25, last night just after ten pm.

The occupants were fortunately able to escape moments before the fire took hold and spread throughout the property.

Fire investigation officers are working today at the incident to determine the cause.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service say their initial findings indicate it was caused by a battery powered-item on charge within in the property.

Crews have been on scene throughout the night and further investigations are ongoing.

They are hoping to leave the scene shortly.