A pensioner from Poole who lost thousands of pounds to courier fraudsters is warning others to be cautious.

The victim was called from someone claiming to be from his bank. They persuaded him to send £2,500 to an address in London.

After the fraud was reported, officers were able to intercept the delivery and return the funds to the victim. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The victim has bravely shared his experience in a bid to raise awareness and encourage others who are targeted to report incidents to police.

He said: "I answered the phone and because they were so clear about my account, I thought this has to be the bank.

"For some reason I just carried on and did it. After a while - at around 1am the next morning I just started thinking this is not right. I called the police and they said they would look into it straight away."

"What I would say is if you have got a similar call, say to them can you give me a number to call back on and then go into your bank and see if they have any information on it.

"I'm really pleased I got in touch with the police. I think anybody else that has the same thing like that, and makes the mistake of answering the call and doing what they say, I would say get in touch with the police straight away."

The man added: "I felt so stupid but at the time it was so convincing, it's hard to believe they came across so positive and had everything spot on.

"I just wonder how they got my details."

A further report was received on Wednesday 8 June 2022 that another elderly man in Poole was targeted by scammers who called him and pretended to be from his bank. They persuaded him to send £4,350 to an address in London, which officers from Dorset Police were able to recover and return to the victim.

The victim said he felt stupid but at the time the scam was 'so convincing.'

Detective Sergeant Jane Millard, of Dorset Police's Fraud Triage Team, said: "We will carry out a full investigation into reports of this nature or refer them to Action Fraud where appropriate.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge members of the public to be vigilant and make sure elderly relatives are aware of this scam. Your bank should never ask you to withdraw large sums of money and send it to a postal address.

"If you have any doubts about the validity of someone who contacts you claiming to be from your bank or another organisation, take their details then ring back through a listed number and ask to speak to that individual, or go into your local branch.

If you believe you or someone you know has been the victim of fraud, please report it to Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or call 101. Alternatively, contact Action Fraud via www.actionfraud.police.uk.