WATCH: Full video report on how the power of social media saved the day for Haydn Ratcliffe from the Isle of Sheppey

A family from the Isle of Sheppey have been left overwhelmed with offers of support after rail strikes threatened their travel plans to watch Ed Sheeran at Wembley Stadium.

The parents of Haydn Ratcliffe were quoted more than £400 for parking to see the chart-topping singer after an increase in demand because of the lack of alternative transport.

Haydn has cerebral palsy and relies on a car to travel. But on the same day as the train strike, everyone else had the same idea.

His dad Garry told ITV News Meridian: "It's the first time ever Haydn bought his own gig tickets - He saved up three months worth of wages from his part-time job at a local gym to pay for them.

"Then when we went to book the parking and there was nothing, then I went on a parking app and there was one space on someone's driveway for £408, and we couldn't justify it, it was double the price of the ticket.

"So we had to break the news to Haydn that we probably weren't going to go."

From left to right: Kyle, Garry and Haydn Ratcliffe

Garry wanted to give it one last shot so took to social media to ask for advice on how to get to Wembley.

He was quickly inundated with thousands of likes and retweets, including from Judge Rinder and hundreds of people offering to help.

"One guy said look I'll send you £450, I said it's not about the money, it's the principle of we're not paying that for parking. Others said we could use their driveways and schools came forward.

"Then at the very last minute, someone from Wembley who wasn't working offered us their parking space."

The family outside Wembley Stadium ahead of Ed Sheeran's gig Credit: Garry Ratcliffe

The family were able to make it to the concert to see Ed performing Haydn's favourite song 'Thinking Out Loud.'

Haydn said: "Thank you for all of the offers and all of the support to help me to go tonight."

Garry added: "We know everyone is going through a tough time at the moment and going to a concert is a privilege, so we're so grateful to everyone for their help.

"It's restored our faith in social media, which can be a tough place most of the time, so it was really nice to see."