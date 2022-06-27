Detectives are appealing for two men, including a truck driver to come forward, after a woman in her 50s was raped in Wimborne.

The victim had left the Cricketers Arms in Park Lane at around 11:30pm on Saturday night (25 June). She was found injured near the Coach and Horses pub in Poole Road just 15 minutes later.

Dorset Police say the offender is described as a man of slim build with brown hair and was wearing a hooded top.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of MCIT, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries into this matter and are doing all we can to support the victim.

“From our enquiries we understand that a man driving a flatbed truck stopped to provide assistance to the woman after she fell over in the street prior to the incident, before driving off, and another man also helped by picking up items she had dropped from her handbag.

“I am keen to speak to these individuals as they may have important information to assist our investigation.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the relevant time and would urge motorists with dashcams who were in the vicinity, as well as residents with home CCTV systems or doorbell cameras, to please check their footage from the night.

“I appreciate that reports of this nature will cause concern for the local community, and I would like to reassure member of the public that a full and thorough investigation is being carried out into this incident.

"There will be an increased policing presence in the area as we conduct enquiries, and local officers can be approached by anyone with information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220101902.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.