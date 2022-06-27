A group of people have been criticised by firefighters after their BBQ placed near heathland in rural Dorset sparked a blaze that caused "significant damage" to the area.

Firefighters received numerous 999 calls at 2.21pm on Sunday (26 June) about a fire at Stoborough Heath. They closed the nearby A351 between Wareham and Swanage.

At the height of the incident, around 50 firefighters were tackling the fire including three crews from Poole, as well as firefighters from Wareham, Swanage, Redhill Park, Westbourne, Springbourne and Wimborne.

They were joined by a small 4x4 appliance from Swanage, water carriers from Ringwood and Bridport, a support unit from Hamworthy, and the Unimog from Wareham.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service say around a hectare of grassland, heath and gorse was affected by the blaze, which started accidentally when a portable ‘kettle drum’ barbecue was lit and the strong winds caused the adjacent hedge to catch alight.

By 4pm, the fire was under control but crews remained on scene until after midnight, dealing with hotspots and damping down.

The A351 was also closed for several hours.

Credit: DORSET LIVE/BPM MEDIA

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service is now reminding people of the dangers of using naked flame near heathland, following the fire at Stoborough Heath.

Group Manager Charlie Pack said: "This incident shows just how careful we need people to be when they’re near heathland.

"The barbecue was only a couple of metres away from the hedgerow and the strong winds caused the flames to quickly take hold and spread.

"Our crews did a great job in getting the fire surrounded, but there has still been significant damage to the countryside, which could have been avoided with a bit more thought."

The Fire and Rescue Service has recently launched its #BringAPicnicNotABBQ campaign, to highlight the risks of using barbecues in the open. Everyone is asked to:

Avoid having open fires or using barbecues in the countryside.

Barbecues and campfires are banned in many country parks, campsites and open spaces.

Make sure you check what is and isn’t allowed where you are, and follow the rules.

Extinguish smoking materials properly, and don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows – take your litter home.

