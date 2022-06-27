Investigation underway after major fire damages houses

Play Brightcove video

Credit: Tendai Kwari

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire which damaged several houses in Kent.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Jubilee Crescent in Gravesend yesterday afternoon.

At the height of the fire, nine fire engines were in attendance, as well as a height vehicle and the technical rescue team.

Local residents were also asked to avoid the area.

Crews worked into the evening to bring the fire under control. No one was injured and the fire is now out.