A pensioner has been robbed of £4,000 in cash by two women posing as charity workers in Aldershot town centre.

The 74 year-old had withdrawn the money from the bank at 1:40pm on Thursday 23 June so she could pay a bill.

When the victim was in between Union Street and Cross Street, she was approached by two women who were indicating they were deaf and appeared to be working for a charity. They pressured the woman into donating money and began hugging and kissing her.

They then stole the envelope of cash from the victim’s handbag and ran off in the direction of Union Street.

Officers have descriptions of the two women they want to speak to:

Woman one: White, aged 25 to 35, 5ft to 5ft 2ins, of medium build, with black hair that was possibly tied back. She may have been wearing a matching light blue tracksuit.

Woman two: White, aged 20 to 25, 5ft to 5ft 2ins, of medium build, with black hair that was possibly tied back. Wearing a white top.

PC Samuel East, said: “This was a despicable incident where the two offenders have deliberately targeted this woman and have stolen a considerable amount of money from her.

“I am really keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident. Did you see the two women in the area before or after the incident? Did they approach you? Or did you see them running off?

“I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to come forward and help us find those responsible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting 44220249965.