Syrian refugee giant puppet 'Little Amal' returns to Kent

The giant puppet Little Amal is returning to Kent today to highlight the plight of child refugees.

The 12 foot puppet will be visiting a Youth Summit at the University of Kent before moving on to Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone.

Little Amal last visited Kent in October, when she arrived in Folkstone as part of a five thousand mile journey from Turkey to Manchester.

She was greeted by Jude Law, who showed his support for the project.

Actor Jude Law speaking in October

Amal's visit to the Youth Summit is to help celebrate bringing young people together again after years of online learning.

She will also join them in a Dabke dance with music, which reflects her 8,000km journey from Syria to the UK.

Bahriye Kemal, from the University of Kent, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Amal back to our University. Like Amal, many young people have had a period of displacement and difficulty, with learning online and learning lost.

This event is a platform for us to heal through movement with Amal - a moment to express ourselves, a moment to express ourselves, exchange learning and our shared lived experiences, and embody different cultures and communities through music and dance. "