Play Brightcove video

Watch: Tom Kerridge explains what Pub in the Park is all about and what's in store

A festival combining the love of food and music is heading to Kent and Sussex, organised by chef Tom Kerridge.

Pub in the Park is coming to Tunbridge Wells in July and Brighton in September, bringing together top chefs, food, live music and more across a weekend to tickle the tastebuds and stimulate the senses.

Tom Kerridge, who owns The Hand and Flowers in Marlow, said: "It's still very family friendly. Friendly vibes, supporting local breweries, supporting local restaurants, making sure that everyone is represented.

"The only thing we can't quite guarantee is the weather but we get used to in this country!

"It's a fantastic event that plays to everybody coming out of the pandemic, that mix of food and music and people hanging out and chilling with your friends. It ticks a lot of boxes."

Tom Kerridge says the hospitality industry needs to make the most of the summer after coming off the back the pandemic. Credit: Pub in the Park

He describes it as the 'perfect beer garden all rolled into one', which first started when he asked his chef friends to 'cook some stuff in a field' and get some musicians to play.

Since then the festival has grown, touring the country and giving the chance for local restaurants and chefs to show off their skills.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Feeling, Supergrass and Melanie C are all due to perform in Tunbridge Wells. Melanie C will then perform again in Brighton, joined by The Human League, Basement Jaxx, and Gabrielle.

Pub in the Park is heading to Tunbridge Wells in July and Brighton in September 2022. Credit: Pub in the Park

The hospitality industry has taken a hit during the pandemic, and Tom predicts the next couple of years will also prove difficult for the sector.

"People still want to go out and eat, people still want to be spending time at festivals and having a lovely time. I just think it's going to be quite a difficult 18 months, maybe two years, for many, many people in the hospitality world.

"I think we're going to have to make the most of this summer, enjoy ourselves, and strap in for a bumpy ride."

Pub in the Park will come to Tunbridge Wells between 8-10 July and in Brighton between 16-18 September.