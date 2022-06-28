Man blocked driving along road and suffers broken eye socket in Oxford assault

A man has suffered a broken eye socket after being kicked and punched when three other men blocked him driving down a road in Oxford.

The attack happened between 8pm and 8:25pm on Friday 24th June along New Inn Hall Street.

The victim was in a silver Mercedes Benz when he was stopped, he then got out of his vehicle before being assaulted.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

The John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford Credit: PA images

PC Paul Martin, based at Cowley police station, said,

"This was an unprovoked attack where nasty injuries were caused.

"I am appealing to anybody who recognises these males or witnessed this incident to please get in touch with us.

"Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

"To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220277814.

"Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website."