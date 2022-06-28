Investigations are continuing into an attack in Brighton in which a man was seriously injured.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a 37-year-old was assaulted on East Street in the city centre.

Officers were called at about 1am on Saturday June 25, to reports of a suspected drink-driver who ran from officers but was then detained.

A man, who was in the area at the time, helped the police to detain the driver. While doing so, he was assaulted by another member of the public, causing a serious injury.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, where he remains.

Police have released images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

They approached officers at the scene but then left while police helped the injured man.

One of the men had a white T-shirt that appeared to be torn, while the second man wore a grey hooded top and black T-shirt.

The man who was arrested has been charged for unrelated offences.