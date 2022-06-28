A teenage girl has been arrested after a dramatic police chase saw a car being driven on the wrong side of the road and the driver reaching speeds of more than 120mph.

Kent Police officers were on patrol around the A28 in Ashford during the early hours of 27 June when a red Skoda came to their attention, being driven at high speed.

The officers pursued the vehicle through narrow country lanes. It was being driven on the wrong side of the road and at one point reached a speed of more than 120mph.

A stinger was eventually used to bring the vehicle to a stop on the A2 at Wincheap.

A 17-year-old girl from Ashford was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving with no licence and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

She has since been released while enquiries continue.